2 KCPD Officers injured in overnight crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two officers were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a police car early Sunday morning.

According to police, the police car and the other vehicle crashed into each other at 23rd and Van Brunt shortly after 3 a.m. The two officers received minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the stoplights were not functioning at this intersection due to a previous crash at 23rd and Van Brunt, and both drivers assumed they had the right of way.