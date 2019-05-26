× 4 people injured in overnight KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department are investigating after 4 people were shot late Saturday night near 39th and Main.

Officers were patrolling in the area when they heard gun shots and witnessed multiple people spilling out of 3933 Main Street. The responding officers located 3 wounded people inside the location, two with gunshot wounds and one who was trampled by the crowd of people fleeing.

All of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital. A fourth person who was shot in the altercation was transported to the hospital by a 3rd party. One of the shooting victims is currently in critical condition, the other two sustained non-life threatening injuries. The person who was trampled received minor injuries.

If anyone has any additional information about what happened they are asked to call the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.