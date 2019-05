× Device explodes inside SUV in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — According to Chief Terry Zeigler with the Kansas City, KS Police Department, the bomb unit was sent to help assist the fire department at the scene of an explosion near 61st & Leavenworth.

FOX 4’s Jessica Eley reports that a device exploded inside an abandoned vehicle at the Royal Garden Apartments. No additional information regarding the explosion was available at this time.

The ATF have been requested to help assist in the investigation.