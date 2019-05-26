‘I never missed a day’: Graduating senior with perfect attendance wins brand new car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Jamal Beaulieu never missed a day of high school, and he got to drive away in his reward Friday afternoon.

The Eleanor McMain Secondary School graduating senior won a 2019 Toyota Yaris IA from Toyota of New Orleans because of his perfect attendance record, WGNO reports.

This is the 13th year that Premier Automotive Group has partnered with the Orleans Parish School Board to reward a student with perfect attendance with a brand new car through the Stay in School program.

Beaulieu was one of 34 students with perfect attendance that were entered into a raffle to win the big prize.

“It don’t feel real,” he said after he was handed the keys to his new car. “I’m glad I never missed a day. I’m not missing a day in college neither.”