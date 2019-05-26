× KCK Police investigating another homicide

KANSAS CITY, Ks. — KCK Police are investigating the third homicide in the city since Friday morning. The 911 call came in at 2 pm on Sunday afternoon reporting a shooting in the area of 30th and Parkwood. When officers arrived on the scene they found a male victim dead, who had been shot several times.

Family and witnesses were talking with police at the scene to help discover the motive for the shooting. Detectives are at the scene putting together the pieces of the crime scene to help identify a suspect in the death. This is a developing story and we will have updates as information becomes available.