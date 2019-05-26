KCKPD looking for suspect in attempted carjacking

Posted 12:34 pm, May 26, 2019, by

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, KS Police Department are looking for the suspect of an attempted armed carjacking that happened Sunday.

According to Chief Terry Zeigler, a suspect attempted to carjack someone near 22nd and Metropolitan and shot a gun at the victim in the altercation.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and black jeans, last known to be running south on Ruby Avenue. Police request that you call 911 if you see the suspect.

