KCKPD looking for suspect in attempted carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, KS Police Department are looking for the suspect of an attempted armed carjacking that happened Sunday.

According to Chief Terry Zeigler, a suspect attempted to carjack someone near 22nd and Metropolitan and shot a gun at the victim in the altercation.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and black jeans, last known to be running south on Ruby Avenue. Police request that you call 911 if you see the suspect.