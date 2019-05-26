× Man assaults KCKPD Officer during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was arrested near 18th and Central for assaulting a police officer during a DUI traffic stop.

According to Chief Terry Zeigler, officers saw a vehicle swerving in traffic and pulled it over for suspicion of impaired driving. While placing the driver under arrest, the other occupant of the vehicle informed officers that the driver was armed, and police recovered a handgun from the man. The driver became combative and kicked an officer in the chest and had to be restrained. The officer sustained minor injuries in the altercation.

The driver is currently in the Wyandotte County jail awaiting formal charges.