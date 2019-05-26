Suspect in armed disturbance shot, killed by KCPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a domestic violence disturbance that escalated into an officer-involved shooting shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 70th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue at 12:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a domestic violence disturbance involving a handgun. Many witnesses called 911 and reported seeing a man with a gun force his way into a residence at that location. One 911 caller reported that the suspect had kidnapped her husband, carjacked their car, and fled the area.

After police arrived on scene they were able to confirm that an armed disturbance had occurred between the suspect and the caller’s husband, but the man was able to fight him off before the suspect stole the vehicle and fled the area.

While officers were searching for the suspect vehicle and investigating the incident, the suspect returned to the scene. The investigating officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, but the suspect ran from the officer. The officer was able to catch up to the suspect south of the crime scene. While attempting a second time to take the suspect into custody, the man resisted arrest and struggled with the officer. During the struggle, the officer shot the suspect. The Metro Patrol officer was not injured in the struggle.

Life saving measures were provided by officers while waiting on EMS to arrive. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he was declared deceased.

Investigators are continuing to gather information on what led up to the disturbance and the shooting.