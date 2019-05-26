× UPDATE: Missing Linn County girl found safe in Mississippi

UPDATE: According to the Linn County, KS Sheriff’s Department, Hannah Walker was found safe with Kenneth Jones in Mississippi.

LINN COUNTY, Kan. — Linn County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hannah Walker was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in Prescott, Kansas.

She is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds. She was wearing jeans, a gray mid-riff shirt and an orange and black hoodie.

The sheriff’s office said the 16-year-old might be with Kenneth Jones, a 44-year-old man, driving in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a license plate of 795LYV. He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Linn County undersheriff told FOX4 that Hannah was not abducted. They believe she ran away from home. At the same time she left her home, Jones also left his home, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information on either Hannah or Jones’ locations are asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.