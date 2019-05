× Violent weekend continues with Grandview homicide

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Pinkston Street to investigate a shooting. The call came in to police at 5:15 pm and when they arrived they found the shooting victim in front of the residence. The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Grandview detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.