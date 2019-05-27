Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard to help with flooding

Parson signed an executive order Monday directing National Guard members to help with response efforts in Jefferson City, where residents are still recovering from a tornado that struck last week.

“Missouri has been battling historic flooding since March, which is depleting local resources, and now flooding conditions in many parts of the state are only getting worse, Parson said. “In addition, communities from Carl Junction to Jefferson City are facing the challenge of recovering from tornadoes and severe storms, further challenging civilian resources. The Guard has demonstrated its capabilities in response to natural disasters across Missouri, and I know they’ll make a difference at this critical time.”

The National Guard is also headed to Chariton County to sandbag around a stressed levee near the central Missouri city of Brunswick.

Parson says local resources were already strained following historic flooding this spring, as well as severe storms and tornadoes that hit the state last week.

More could be in store.

Parson is urging residents to watch the weather and be prepared to seek shelter. A release from his office says more severe storms are possible in parts of the state Monday and Tuesday.