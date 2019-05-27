Heartbroken family of murdered Grandview man begs for tips in his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Grandview police are looking for information in the murder of a man shot and killed in broad daylight Sunday evening.

Chad McLanahan, 38, was found wounded in front of a home on Pinkston Street near 11th Street in Grandview. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died.

His family said they don't understand how anyone could do this to him. They never expected to end their holiday weekend mourning their loved one.

"He didn't deserve this," his brother James McLanahan said. "He was too young."

James said he was at a barbecue on Sunday when his mother called him distraught that his brother was shot. He said he raced home to find their street blocked off, and he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"All I heard is he was hanging out here with his buddy and somebody drove up. And he walked up to tell the guy to move, and the guy rolled down the window and shot him," McLanahan said.

McLanahan's family said he has a criminal history but was working to clean up his life. They said he had a job, was helping take care of his mother and was staying clean.

"I didn't even get to say goodbye, you know," McLanahan said. "You don't ever think about that when you wake up that day. Hey, should have hugged somebody and say goodbye. But I should have."

His brother said he doesn't know why someone would shoot his brother, and he didn't deserve to die like this.

"There's probably more to it that we'll find out later, but right now that's all we know," McLanahan said.

He said not only was Chad a great brother to him, but he was an awesome uncle to his three children.

"He was a great uncle," McLanahan said. "He was a great uncle, man. They were about to have a race any day about which was a faster runner, and now that will never happen."

He hopes someone can come forward and help them find answers in his brother's murder.

"Give us a clue or a tip. Give us any kind of sign of hope," McLanahan said. "It would mean the world to me and my mom, you know, just because this isn't right."

Grandview police said their detectives are continuing their investigation into McLanahan's murder. They haven't released a possible description of the car involved.

If you know anything about what happened to him, you are asked to contact the CrimeStoppers tip line at 816-474-8477. There is up to a $10,000 reward if your tip leads to a conviction, and you can remain anonymous.