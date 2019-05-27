Local NICU nurse pays it forward to equipment tech who’s always there lend a hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NICU nurses at St. Luke's Hospital love their equipment technician who's helped them take care of their babies for nearly 30 years.

So Cathy Swindler nominated her co-worker, Gertie Lewis, for FOX4's Pay It Forward award to thank her for uplifting everybody.

"At times it can be really busy and very stressful," Swindler said. "I myself, as well as other coworkers, can have challenging days. She will come find us, and she will ask me whether there's anything she can do to help me. And somehow, whether it's through a smile or her encouraging words, it inspires me to keep going in finishing my day."

Swindler said every day she tells her to look around and count her blessings. When she does, Lewis is one of them.

So FOX4 recently showed up with a special delivery for Lewis: $400! See the big surprise in the video player above.

