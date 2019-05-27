Metro man frustrated after finding dirty needles outside of Independence daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Unfortunately, it was no surprise to the people who live in the neighborhood when they found something very dangerous that someone left behind.

Christopher Weeks had just dropped his son off at school when he came home and noticed a bunch of orange things littering the street in front of his house and yard near East Winner Road and South Ralston Avenue.

A dozen used syringes were scattered about.

"A lot of people were saying maybe they fell off of a trash truck or maybe this or maybe that. But they was marked with different colors and like I said, I used to be part of the problem back in the day but I am not today," Weeks said.

Weeks spent 12 years in prison for manufacturing methamphetamine and admits he was a big-time player in the drug game.

Since his release 4 and a half years ago, he's been helping recovering addicts through a program at Maywood Baptist Church that sits overlooking the neighborhood.

"Our goal is out here to reach everybody, and I kind of acted out when I posted on that post, but it just kind of rubbed me the wrong way, especially what is right here," Weeks said.

Weeks took to Facebook to vent his frustration because some of the syringes were found next door on the property of the Englewood Christian Daycare.

Especially dangerous because children that age don't know about the dangers that lie within just one prick of the needle -- blood-borne diseases like hepatitis or HIV, not to mention remnants of drugs like heroin, commonly shot into the blood stream of users.

If you should come across drug paraphernalia on your property, experts say do not touch it. Call 311 or your local health department for help. The Independence Health Department offers more information for proper disposal.