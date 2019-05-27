Patrick Mahomes’ visit to Children’s Mercy gets young patients smiling, motivated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Patrick Mahomes often wins the hearts of young sports fans. But instead of the fans seeing him on his home turf, Mahomes recently made time to go to them.

Kevin Jones Jr. is learning how to walk again at Children's Mercy. K.J. said it can be challenging, but a surprise visit from a "Mahomie" gave him the strength to keep moving.

He's the 2018 NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and K.J.'s favorite player in the league.

"Patrick Mahomes!" the 8-year-old said.

Mahomes arrived at the hospital last week bearing gifts for children affected by chronic illness.

"He gave me these wristbands," K.J. said.

He also scored a headband, a No. 15 "Mahomies" shirt and an autographed football.

"He still has a smile," K.J.'s father, Kevin Jones Sr. said, smiling as well. "It has not gone away."

K.J. had Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery in May and lost his ability to walk.

"My life's kind of been hard through surgery," K.J. said, "missing my family, my dad, but it's fine. I just can't wait to go home soon."

His father said they had to remove two vertebrae. Now, they're training.

"He gets really down, and he'll call me and say I just wish I was home, and he hasn't done that since. Now he's excited," Jones said. "It really got him motivated."

Mahomes also donated a fully loaded PS4 system to the hospital.

K.J. said he played Mahomes in a Rocket League. He said, "I won."

After K.J. got his win, he wishes Mahomes and the Chiefs nothing but success this season.

"I hope the Chiefs win so Patrick Mahomes can get one of the Chiefs rings," K.J. said.

Once he gets out of the hospital, K.J. hopes to walk into Arrowhead Stadium for his first Chiefs game.