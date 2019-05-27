Recent severe weather puts a delay on Memorial Day flag display at KC cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guests visiting Floral Hills Cemetery on Monday were greeted by Boy Scouts handing out miniature American flags.

They were also welcomed by more than 1,300 flags lining the roadways of the KC cemetery. Those flags were there to honor military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

Workers usually start putting them up on Friday, and they stay up until Monday. But this year with the severe weather, things looked a little different.

Karla Williams was in awe of the display, as she paid respect at her parents' grave site.

"I had almost forgotten how impactful it is. It’s just beautiful, and it’s such an array that when you turn in, you’re just astounded," Williams said.

The severe weather almost soiled the Memorial Day display.

"It’s pretty soggy out here. You have to watch where you step. We had to make sure. We had some trouble getting the vase out, so we could empty the water from it," Williams said.

The flags were supposed to be raised on Friday, but didn't go up until early Monday morning.

"It’s extremely important for us to honor the veterans that have served our country and flying our nation’s most important flag," Newcomers Floral Hills Cemetery general manager, Justin Scholz said.

With lots of planning and preparations, workers were able to pull off the picture-perfect display.