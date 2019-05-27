VFW asking for help replacing veterans flag display destroyed by weekend tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The VFW is asking for donations to help repair a beloved flag display that was destroyed in Friday’s severe weather.

On Friday night, an EF-0 tornado knocked over every flag pole at the Avenue of Flags tribute at Lee’s Summit Memorial Cemetery.

"All of these flags are casket flags that have been donated by veteran's families for the display that we put up every year," said Jim Nail with VFW Jack Ray Post 5789.

Luckily, all of the flags were collected the following day.

“Thanks to all the help we had from community members and the police here in Lee’s Summit, every flag was saved. Every flag was collected and right now, we’re just in the process of drying them out,” he said.

The flag display has been a yearly tradition since 1996 and the VFW is hoping to repair it for next year.

“Those poles are $100 to $150 each. We fly over 160 of them, so yes, it’s going to take a significant effort from the VFW and all of our supporters to raise the funds to re-build that display next year.”

If you would like to donate to the VFW's efforts to replace the flags, you can do so by clicking this link.