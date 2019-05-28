1 person killed after tree falls onto house in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — One person was killed Tuesday after a tree fell onto a house in Leavenworth.

The 911 call came in just before 8:30 a.m. at a home near Spruce Street and Madison Street.

When first responders arrived on the scene they made contact with a resident who notified them that another resident was still inside the home. When they entered the home they found the victim, a 68-year-old woman, who was in the room where the tree came through.

Emergency crews are still on the scene investigating the incident. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

