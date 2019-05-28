Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

1 person killed after tree falls onto house in Leavenworth

Posted 12:36 pm, May 28, 2019, by

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — One person was killed Tuesday after a tree fell onto a house in Leavenworth.

The 911 call came in just before 8:30 a.m. at a home near Spruce Street and Madison Street.

When first responders arrived on the scene they made contact with a resident who notified them that another resident was still inside the home. When they entered the home they found the victim, a 68-year-old woman, who was in the room where the tree came through.

Emergency crews are still on the scene investigating the incident. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.