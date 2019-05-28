Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

27-year-old Overland Park man drowned while swimming at Lake of the Ozarks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 27-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas drowned Monday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

William A. Gordon-Price was swimming Monday around 4:45 p.m. at the one mile marker, near the Glaize Arm, when he went under and never resurfaced.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report did say Gordon-Price had been operating the 2014 Sweetwater Ponton he was on.

No further information was released.

 

