× Belton makes emergency repairs to two malfunctioning tornado sirens

BELTON, Mo. — Some critical repairs to tornado sirens in Belton are now complete.

The city says some of its sirens malfunctioned during last week’s severe weather outbreak. So Saturday, it ran a system-wide test. It determined two of the 17 sirens, located at 174th & S Benton and Cambridge & Mullen, were not working.

Tuesday, crews were making repairs to ensure the sirens are ready to go before the next rounds of severe weather move in, which is a relief to neighbors.

“It was a little bit concerning. It’s definitely an issue when something like that happens but I was also glad to know they were working to check all the sirens the very next day just to make sure which ones were malfunctioning and which weren’t and trying to get everything caught up,” Belton resident Taylor Huffman said.

The city of Belton also encourages residents to enroll in its “Everbridge” telephone warning system as a second way to be alerted about severe weather and other emergencies. You can enroll here.