Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Beer giant Budweiser took a moment to honor those who have given their lives to protect our freedom.

On Memorial Day, the company shut down all 12 breweries in the United States for a minute to observe a moment of silence.

As the beer production line came to a halt, workers removed their ball caps and placed them over their hearts.

The video attached to this story shows is what it looked like in St. Louis.