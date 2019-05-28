Johnson County deputy gave woman stitches, threatened her with gun, court docs say

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy faces multiple charges after a domestic incident where he allegedly beat a woman so badly that she had to have stitches, court documents reveal.

Eric L. Walker faces charges of aggravated domestic battery with great bodily harm, aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint for an incident that happened May 16.

According to court documents, Olathe police responded to a home on West 150th Terrace on a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they talked to the victim.

She said that she and Walker had been in a fight over an affair that he was having and she had to get stitches near her eye.

During the fight, Walker allegedly choked the victim and punched her in the face twice.

When she was being treated at the hospital, officers allegedly saw text messages from Walker to the victim, where he stated that, “You went off on me again today for no reason. And I lost my s**t because of it. We are done.”

Officers photographed the victim’s injuries, including stitches and bruising on her entire body.

The victim also told officers that Walker had punched her in the face on prior occasions and placed a gun in her mouth.

During the investigation, officers recovered a tank top, allegedly belonging to Walker, with a significant amount of blood on it.

When speaking with detectives, Walker admitted to a verbal argument with the victim, but denied any physical fight.

A spokesman for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department tells FOX4 that Walker has been placed on paid administrative leave, but referred all other questions to the Johnson County District Attorney.