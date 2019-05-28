Kansas City emergency managers work to keep metro weather aware

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency management workers in the metro monitored severe weather at the Emergency Operations Center closely on Tuesday. Managers used radar and cameras across the metro to keep people safe and weather aware as storms that included tornadoes pushed west to east through the metro in the evening.

Kansas City Emergency Planner Christopher Carroll told FOX4 his team is in constant communication with the National Weather Service. He says the best thing to remember when severe weather strikes - stay indoors.

"If we do get into a high wind or tornado situation seek the lowest possible level in your building and the most centralized room far away from the windows and outside doors," Carroll said.

Carroll says an easy way to stay weather aware is through Alert KC. Text your zip code to 888-777 to receive messages from KCMO Emergency Management, police and fire. Of course, you can stay weather aware with fox4kc.com and on air.