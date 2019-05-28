Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Stadium Dr. and Bennington

Posted 1:29 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:54PM, May 28, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to a shooting call just before 12:30 p.m. near Stadium Drive and Bennington Avenue.

On scene officers found a man that had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police detained a man a short distance away from the shooting scene possibly involved in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

