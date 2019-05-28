Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Stadium Dr. and Bennington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were sent to a shooting call just before 12:30 p.m. near Stadium Drive and Bennington Avenue.
On scene officers found a man that had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police detained a man a short distance away from the shooting scene possibly involved in the incident.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.
39.057626 -94.507329