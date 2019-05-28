× Missouri Department of Conservation suggesting price hikes for nonresident hunting, fishing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing a price increase for nonresident Missouri hunting and fishing permits, saying the state’s rates are too low compared to others.

In a public statement, the MDC said these prices have not been raised in more than a decade, while others have remained the same since 1999.

The MDC said the cost increases will help keep up with rising conservation costs across the state. The statement also sites Missiourians who had told the MDC that their nonresident rates were too low.

The proposal would increase nonresident deer and archery hunting by $40. Furbearer hunting and trapping would increase by $62. Fishing, small game and turkey hunting would see smaller increases of around $20 or less. See a full list of price changes at the MDC’s website.

“We commonly hear from many Missourians that our nonresident permit prices are too low compared to other states,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “Increasing prices for nonresident hunting and fishing permits will address this.”

Nonresident landowners who have more than 75 acres may also get a discount from the current price, according to the statement.

The proposed changes were made on May 23 at the conservation commission meeting. Officials are asking for public comment, which can be provided, here.