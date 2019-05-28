Multiple injuries reported in Douglas County after destructive storm moves through

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Multiple injuries have been reported Tuesday evening in Douglas County following severe weather with a possible tornado.

Douglas County Emergency Management tells FOX4 they have 10 injuries reported. Six of the injured are being treated at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. No deaths have been reported with this storm so far.

Significant damage has been reported southwest near Lonestar Lake and between Lawrence and Eudora.

The American Red Cross attempted to open shelter at at The First Church of the Nazarene but it did not have power.

Generous offer from United Methodist Church Reverend Holllie Tapley: If you are in need of tarps placed over storm damage/help with storm debris removal call for FREE assistance: 904-468-0529. BE SURE TO leave your full name/a contact number. They will respond ASAP. — Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) May 29, 2019

Emergency management said the Kansas National Guard will be positioning several vehicles and personnel at KU Park and Ride near Clinton Parkway and Iowa in Lawrence in case they are needed for storm related duty in the KC metro.

Linwood, Kansas in Leavenworth County is also reported to have significant damage.

Tornado warnings for Douglas County were first issued just after 5:30 p.m. as severe weather moved northeast towards the Lawrence area.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as severe weather continues Tuesday night.

Daycare Director was here as brick building was nearly demolished #tornadoemergency #lawrence pic.twitter.com/3fbDDsTWSA — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) May 29, 2019