× Planned Parenthood suing to keep last Missouri clinic open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Planned Parenthood is suing to keep Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic open.

Leaders of Planned Parenthood said Tuesday that the lawsuit seeks a restraining order that would prevent the state from closing the clinic in St. Louis.

State officials have not returned several messages seeking comment.

Planned Parenthood says the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday, and Missouri is threatening not to renew it. If that happens, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures. Parson, a Republican, signed a bill Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.