Q39 shares some of their favorite bbq recipes you can make at home

Rosemary beef kabobs
Ingredients:
7 ea 1” cubes KC strip end cuts (certified Angus beef)
Marinade for two kabobs
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 clove garlic chopped fine
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 tsp. dejon mustard
1 tsp. Q39 steak seasoning
Vegetables
Ingredients:
4 each mushroom
1 each red onion
3 each peppers tri color
Directions:
Toss in olive oil and season with Q39 steak seasoning
On the grill:
Marinate steak 24 hrs in plastic sealable bag
Drain Marinade and season with Q39 steak seasoning
Assemble kabobs starting with mushroom, steak, red onion, steak, peppers et.
Spray grill and steak with non-stick spray
Place kabobs on grill and make grill marks
Turn kabobs and continue cooking
When reaches desired temperature place on baker’s rack to cool for two to three minutes
Place on plate with favorite sides and enjoy
In the oven:
- Place kabobs on rack with sheet pan underneath
- Place in oven using the broil
- Once browned turn to cook evenly on all sides
- Remove from oven at desired temperature
Herb crusted rack of pork
Serves 7/8 people
Brine Pork Rack over night
Brine ingredients:
1 cup Apple juice
1 cup Ice water
¼ cup kosher salt
¼ cup sugar White granulated ( could use brown or some molasses)
2ea Bay leaf
1 tsp Black Pepper corns
3 sprigs each Thyme and rosemary
Directions:
Dilute sugar and salt in water over med heat, remove from stove
Add Ice water and apple juice. Make sure brine is cool than pour over pork roast
Pork roast
Ingredients:
1 Rack of pork
Wet Herb Rub
¼ cup + 2 tbs olive oil
2 tablespoons rosemary chopped fine
2 tablespoons chopped fine thyme
2 tablespoons thinly slice chives
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoon Q39 steak seasoning
Directions:
Mix and it will become a paste
Remove pork rack from marinade
Pat dry with paper towel
Rub in ¾ herb paste
Place in smoker/ grill or oven at 225 degrees for approximate 2.5 hrs
Until 142 degrees
Remove and let rest 20/30 minutes
Brush on the remaining herb rub
Slice between bones and serve
Roasted Brussels sprouts with onion and bacon
Ingredients:
½ pound Brussels sprouts cut in 1/2
½ pound cauliflower florets same size as Brussels sprouts
1 cup large diced onions
4 slices large slice smoked bacon
3 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. steak seasoning
3 Tbsp. maple syrup
Directions:
Toss all ingredients and place on grease sheet pan
Drizzle with maple syrup
Roast in oven at 400 until Brussel sprouts are tender (30 minutes)
Hold in oven
Last minute taste and add a lite drizzle of maple syrup again
