Q39 shares some of their favorite bbq recipes you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosemary beef kabobs

Ingredients:

7 ea 1” cubes KC strip end cuts (certified Angus beef)

Marinade for two kabobs

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic chopped fine

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. dejon mustard

1 tsp. Q39 steak seasoning

Vegetables

Ingredients:

4 each mushroom

1 each red onion

3 each peppers tri color

Directions:

Toss in olive oil and season with Q39 steak seasoning

On the grill:

Marinate steak 24 hrs in plastic sealable bag

Drain Marinade and season with Q39 steak seasoning

Assemble kabobs starting with mushroom, steak, red onion, steak, peppers et.

Spray grill and steak with non-stick spray

Place kabobs on grill and make grill marks

Turn kabobs and continue cooking

When reaches desired temperature place on baker’s rack to cool for two to three minutes

Place on plate with favorite sides and enjoy

In the oven:

Place kabobs on rack with sheet pan underneath

Place in oven using the broil

Once browned turn to cook evenly on all sides

Remove from oven at desired temperature

Herb crusted rack of pork

Serves 7/8 people

Brine Pork Rack over night

Brine ingredients:

1 cup Apple juice

1 cup Ice water

¼ cup kosher salt

¼ cup sugar White granulated ( could use brown or some molasses)

2ea Bay leaf

1 tsp Black Pepper corns

3 sprigs each Thyme and rosemary

Directions:

Dilute sugar and salt in water over med heat, remove from stove

Add Ice water and apple juice. Make sure brine is cool than pour over pork roast

Pork roast

Ingredients:

1 Rack of pork

Wet Herb Rub

¼ cup + 2 tbs olive oil

2 tablespoons rosemary chopped fine

2 tablespoons chopped fine thyme

2 tablespoons thinly slice chives

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoon Q39 steak seasoning

Directions:

Mix and it will become a paste

Remove pork rack from marinade

Pat dry with paper towel

Rub in ¾ herb paste

Place in smoker/ grill or oven at 225 degrees for approximate 2.5 hrs

Until 142 degrees

Remove and let rest 20/30 minutes

Brush on the remaining herb rub

Slice between bones and serve

Roasted Brussels sprouts with onion and bacon

Ingredients:

½ pound Brussels sprouts cut in 1/2

½ pound cauliflower florets same size as Brussels sprouts

1 cup large diced onions

4 slices large slice smoked bacon

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. steak seasoning

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

Directions:

Toss all ingredients and place on grease sheet pan

Drizzle with maple syrup

Roast in oven at 400 until Brussel sprouts are tender (30 minutes)

Hold in oven

Last minute taste and add a lite drizzle of maple syrup again

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.