This May could go down as the rainiest one on record for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday’s forecast means May 2019 will go down in the books as the rainiest on record for Kansas City, Missouri.

The record, set back in 1995, is 12.75”. All we need to break that is about an inch and a half.

So far this season, we’ve seen closed roads, damaged crops, flooded homes and businesses. People have said it’s been a rough first half of 2019 in terms of water levels.

Many folks spent Memorial Day at English Landing Park in Parkville Monday, but it wasn’t to make use of picnic tables or grills. They were there to investigate.

“We`ve come down here a lot and I`ve never seen it this bad. I lived here in '93 and that`s the last time I saw it anything close to this,” Debbie Stidham said.

Lita Ratliff and her husband Mark stopped by English Landing Park in Parkville on their way home from a holiday weekend road trip. After surveying the rising water levels, they pulled out memories from one of the wettest seasons in recent history.

"As far as you could see there was nothing but water everywhere, absolutely everywhere," Ratliff said.

The flood of 1993 happened later in the summer, and while some are reflecting back, the FOX4 weather team is gearing up.

"When you look at the sheer nature of how long they`ve been keeping these records, for over 100 years, I mean, the fact that we`re going to be possibly seeing some of the most rain," meteorologist Garry Frank said.

We are an inch and a half away from being the wettest May on record in Kansas City, and with what we're expecting Tuesday, there will be a new record on the books.

"More rain? Oh man, I`m sorry to hear that," Stidham said of Tuesday's forecast. "It`s affecting wildlife, it`s affecting farmers, it`s just sad."

"Plus if it starts up north, it`s just going to come right downhill," Ratliff said. "And even if we don`t get that much rain, everybody that gets rain above us, our river is going to have to take that in."