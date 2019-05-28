× Tulsa casino resort now largely underwater

TULSA, Okla. — The River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma has been closed since last Wednesday.

The venue has street parties, band performances and shows lined up for the rest of the summer but for now has shut its doors after parts of the resort flooded from the rising water that seeped in from the Arkansas River.

Tulsa residents and businesses all along the swollen Arkansas River have been bracing for significant flooding as severe weather has hammered the central US.

The water has flooded the resort’s pool bar, swallowing the pool and even entering the tiki bar and resort spa building, the resort said.

But other facilities, like the hotel, Margaritaville Restaurant and Casino and Ruth’s Chris Restaurant are at a higher elevation and are in no danger of being compromised by the water, according to the resort.

The casino is a major employer in the area, and has continued to pay their more than 1,600 employees throughout the closure, spokeswoman Sheila Curley said.

The resort said it will be closed through June 5.

“Safety of our employees and guests are our top priority,” it said on social media.

Customers that have paid reservation deposits will be refunded, the resort said.