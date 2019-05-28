× Water to be released from Truman Lake spillway Tuesday or Wednesday

WARSAW, Mo. — Flood control storage at Harry S. Truman Lake is at 82 percent, leaving minimal space to store additional flood waters, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Due to ongoing precipitation in the region, the Corps of Engineers will begin releasing water from the Truman Dam on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Corps of Engineers said releases are closely coordinated with the National Weather Service and Ameren, the operators of Bagnell Dam.

May 2019 has been the second highest monthly inflow to Truman Lake in project history.

As pools at Corps lakes rise, additional personnel including park rangers, maintenance personnel, and engineers from the Kansas City District Office routinely inspect the dam, the spillway, the powerhouse, and other important structures.

“These inspections are part of our procedure as lake levels rise to ensure public safety and continued performance of the dam. All dams are structurally sound and are preforming as designed.”