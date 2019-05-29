Bonner Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. — A Bonner Springs man has died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of a Ford F-150 was southbound on I-435 when they left the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with the median where they then collided with a bridge pillar.

The driver, 57-year-old Frank J. Keller, was taken to Overland Park Regional where he later died from his injuries.

Keller was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 39.005435 by -94.783099.

