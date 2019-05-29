Chiefs debut new ‘The Franchise’ series giving fans a behind-the-scenes look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are giving fans a major behind-the-scenes look at the team in a new series called “The Franchise.”

The series, which debuted Wednesday night, will take an in-depth dive into “how the Chiefs build, train and win through the eyes of the players, coaches and staff.”

The series will begin in the moments after Chiefs lost to the Patriots in overtime at the AFC Championship, according to the team.

“The Franchise” will continue with “never-before-scene access” to the offseason and preparations for the 2019 season, including the NFL Combine and Draft, organized team activities and minicamps.

The Chiefs’ series will go on this summer, giving fans a look at training camp and the preseason, leading up to the first game of the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Then, this special access will keep going throughout the season, highlighting each game.

“Fans throughout Chiefs Kingdom and beyond continue to consume huge amounts of Chiefs content and demand that we reach them in new and unique ways,” said Mike Cukyne, Chiefs vice president of content and digital operations. “Our crew has been offered incredible access, trust and support from the top down for this project and we know that fans will appreciate all the time, energy and work that goes into this series.”

The Chiefs will release a new episode of “The Franchise” every other week. Fans can find the first episode in the video player above.

Episodes will be released on all of the Chiefs’ digital platforms, including the Chiefs’ website, YouTube page, and on the team’s Facebook Watch channel. The episodes will also be broadcast on Fox Sports Midwest. Check your local cable listings for times.