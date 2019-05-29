Denver woman warns others after losing $1,000 in online puppy scam

Posted 12:57 pm, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, May 29, 2019

DENVER -- A Denver woman is warning others planning to buy a dog after losing $1,000 in a scam.

Sara Morales said she found a 9-week-old puppy online. She purchased accessories for the pet and planned to name him "Nacho."

However, the dog did not exist.

“Yeah, I did get ‘catfished’ with a fur baby,” Morales said.

She was in search of a French bulldog and eventually found a breeder— or so she thought — with the e-mail address: puppiesforpet@gmail.com.

The seller offered to ship the puppy from Texas for a bargain.

“$1,000 is pretty cheap for a French bulldog,” Morales told KDVR.

She paid about half of the money up front through a banking app called Zelle, and the other half after receiving a fake e-mail confirmation with flight information from a company called Star Light Pet Delivery.

“[There was] no flight number, by the way. I didn’t learn that until later. But I was just too excited," Morales said.

She spent the entire day at the airport, but the puppy never arrived.

“All of a sudden, they wanted more money for a delivery service, which I had already been at the airport waiting for a dog, and they told me it wasn’t coming," Morales said.

Morales said shortly after that, she stopped getting responses from either e-mail account.

“It was too many people that I was talking to. I kind of figured from there it wasn’t real, and I lost a lot of money," Morales said.

We did a search on the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association’s website, which revealed puppiesforpet@gmail.com and Star Light Pet Delivery are both reported scams. It has a full list of scams on its website.

Morales admits she was too impulsive with the purchase.

“I needed something — a companion.  Something to love, something to love me back because I’m a mom of three kids who aren’t here anymore," she said.

Morales said she was more cautious during her previous dog purchase, but she was not going through a divorce and other personal challenges at the time.

She hopes other people will learn from her mistake because a little bit of research could save people a lot of money.

“It’s not bad to go to a breeder. But then again, I should have just taken a breath and done my research like I know I should have,” Morales said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.