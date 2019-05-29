How to help lost or displaced pets following destructive storm in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County Emergency Management have released information on how to help pet owners displaced or lost pets found after Tuesday night’s destructive storms moved through the county.

Fifteen people were reported to have injuries after a tornado touched down in part of the county, just south of Lawrence. Three of the injuries are reported to be serious. No deaths have been reported.

If you are in need of temporary housing for your pet because you were displaced by the storm, the Humane Society recommends you contact friends and family that may be able to provide temporary help.

There is a pet friendly Red Cross shelter set up at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Building 21 available to people and their pets.

Officials said for additional storm related pet housing assistance to please contact the Lawrence Humane Society’s Pet Resource Center at help@lawrencehumane.org

For those in need of supplies for their pet such as food, litter, or kennels are asked to visit the Lawrence Humane Society. The humane society is accepting donations of linens, blankets, sheets and towels only, clay litter, dog and cat food, rubber Kong toys and peanut butter. The Lawrence Humane Society is located at 1805 E. 19th Street.

Residents in the area of Douglas County who have found stray or displaced pets should bring them to the Lawrence Humane Society. Emergency management said if you are unable to bring a pet in to please email information, including the number of pets, type of pets, potential injuries or illnesses, address, and contact information. The humane society will coordinate pickups as resources allow.

If you are outside of Douglas County you are asked to please contact animal control or the animal shelters in your area.

If you lost your pet(s) during last night’s storm please visit the Lawrence Humane Society.