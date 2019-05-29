‘It saved lives’: Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith gets emotional while thanking viewers for listening to warnings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even after a scary encounter with a tornado Tuesday night, meteorologist Michelle Bogowith said she will absolutely chase tornadoes again because she believes that paired with coverage from meteorologists Karli Ritter, Joe Lauria and Garry Frank in the FOX4 Weather Center saved lives.

"It saved lives," Bogowith said while becoming emotional reflecting on the coverage. "The fact that we had eyes on this, and we were warning people well in advance of this-- it saved lives."

