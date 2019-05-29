J.K. Rowling to release more Harry Potter stories next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, England, United Kingdom -- It's not the end for Harry Potter fans! The series' author, J.K. Rowling, is providing readers with a new look into the magical wizarding world.

In 2011, Rowling launched Pottermore, an immersive website that quickly grew into a large content and e-commerce platform. Then, in 2018, after the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, Rowling announced that there would not be another Harry Potter story.

According to Pottermore, however, a new series of Harry Potter e-books will be released this summer.

The new stories will be available online. All of them will focus on life and classes at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. The stories include lessons about the care of magical creatures, defense against the dark arts, astronomy, potions and herbology.

There will be four e-book "shorts." Rowling has released their titles:

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology.

The e-books launch on June 27.

These shorts are in addition to the seven books following "the boy who lived" that were released from 1997 to 2007. Over the years, Rowling also released "bonus content" books – Quidditch Through the Ages, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – and a play, Harry Potter and the cursed child, based around the Harry Potter series.