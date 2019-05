KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified a man who was stabbed to death near 34th and Olive Monday.

Investigators say Calvin Syas, 35, was found stabbed to death in the street around 7 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that he was involved in a fight with two suspects who fled the scene in a gold Chrysler.

Police said Wednesday that they have a suspect in custody and formal charges are pending.