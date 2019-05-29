KC police investigating after 2 teens shot, 1 killed near 58th and Woodson Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a teenager Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m. police were called to the 11800 block of East 60th Street on a reported shooting.

When they arrived they found a black male in his late teens in the backyard of a residence. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim, also a black male in his late teens, was found in the 5800 block of Woodson road. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say it appears that the two were shooting at each other. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).