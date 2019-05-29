× More than 300 Westar Energy crews working to restore power

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — More than 3,000 people are still without power after tornadoes moved through metro Tuesday evening.

Westar Energy tweeted just before noon that they have more than 300 crews out to make repairs.

Between Douglas, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties, there are more than 300 broken poles and downed power lines.

Officials with Westar Energy are asking people to stay clear of the impacted areas.

They’re estimating that power will be restored by midday Thursday.