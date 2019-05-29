More than 300 Westar Energy crews working to restore power

Posted 12:18 pm, May 29, 2019, by

Image courtesy of Westar Energy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — More than 3,000 people are still without power after tornadoes moved through metro Tuesday evening.

Westar Energy tweeted just before noon that they have more than 300 crews out to make repairs.

Between Douglas, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties, there are more than 300 broken poles and downed power lines.

Officials with Westar Energy are asking people to stay clear of the impacted areas.

They’re estimating that power will be restored by midday Thursday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.