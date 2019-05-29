× Multiple structures damaged or destroyed, 3 people injured after tornado hits Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — Multiple structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were reported to have minor injuries after a destructive tornado moved through parts of Leavenworth County causing major damage to Linwood, Kansas.

At 6 p.m. the National Weather Service reported that a tornado was on the ground in Douglas County. Just before 6:30 p.m. a tornado was reported on the ground in Linwood at Alexander Road and K-32. Spotters reported the tornado to be about a mile and a half wide.

Leavenworth County officials said the tornado left the county at K-32 between Basehor and Bonner Springs.

At this time 50 structures and one business are reported to be damaged. The Leavenworth County Emergency Management said that 19 structures were destroyed.

There is no power currently in the area of Linwood. Westar Energy does have a crew working in the area, according to officials.

All three injuries reported at this time are said to be minor. Emergency management said they did have report of people that were trapped following the storm but there were no injuries.

The National Weather Service is still surveying the damage in the county.