LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — Part of K-5 in Leavenworth County has been closed Wednesday due to slope failure under the roadway.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported the shut down just before 5:30 p.m.

KDOT said that K-5 is closed between Mclntyre Road to Stranger Road.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes at this time.

KDOT did not say when they expect the roadway to be fixed or when it would be back open.

