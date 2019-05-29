× Three people still hospitalized in Douglas County after 17 injured following tornado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Douglas County officials say 17 people were injured in Tuesday night’s severe storm and tornado, and three of them are still hospitalized.

Officials didn’t release the severity of those three people’s injuries.

Emergency management officials also said about 160 houses, buildings and other structures have been searched, and 40 of them suffered heavy damage. About 25 sustained moderate damage.

Additionally, nearly 3,900 Westar customers currently don’t have electricity. About 300 Westar employees are working to get power back on.

The National Weather Service has not yet finished surveying the tornado that struck Douglas County to determine its rating.