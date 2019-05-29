Tornado that hit Douglas County, Linwood and more rated as EF-4 with 31-mile path

Posted 3:47 pm, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, May 29, 2019

Linwood, Kansas, photo courtesy Paula Whited

LINWOOD, Kan. — The tornado that caused major damage to the town of Linwood, Kansas, on Tuesday night has been classified as an EF-4 by the National Weather Service.

The severe thunderstorm first developed near Emporia, Kansas. Then an EF-3 tornado first developed just after 6 p.m. northwest of Baldwin City in Douglas County, the agency said.

The tornado began tracking to the northeast and strengthened in the river bottoms. From there it grew to an EF-4 tornado in southern Leavenworth County where it struck Linwood, the NWS said.

The tornado went on for over 31 miles before ending at 7 p.m. west of Bonner Springs. The EF-4 tornado was reported to be 1 mile wide and have an estimated peak wind of 170 mph.

Eighteen injuries have been reported with this storm with 15 in Douglas County and three in Leavenworth County.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.