× Tornado that hit Douglas County, Linwood and more rated as EF-4 with 31-mile path

LINWOOD, Kan. — The tornado that caused major damage to the town of Linwood, Kansas, on Tuesday night has been classified as an EF-4 by the National Weather Service.

The severe thunderstorm first developed near Emporia, Kansas. Then an EF-3 tornado first developed just after 6 p.m. northwest of Baldwin City in Douglas County, the agency said.

The tornado began tracking to the northeast and strengthened in the river bottoms. From there it grew to an EF-4 tornado in southern Leavenworth County where it struck Linwood, the NWS said.

The tornado went on for over 31 miles before ending at 7 p.m. west of Bonner Springs. The EF-4 tornado was reported to be 1 mile wide and have an estimated peak wind of 170 mph.

Eighteen injuries have been reported with this storm with 15 in Douglas County and three in Leavenworth County.