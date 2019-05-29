× Tornado that struck Clay County classified as EF-2 with peak winds at 115 mph

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A tornado that caused damage through parts of Clay County, Missouri Tuesday night has been classified as an EF-2 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorm that caused extensive damage to Linwood, Kansas moved out of eastern Kansas and into west central Missouri where it developed a tornado southeast of Kearney, Missouri just before 8 p.m. where it ended 2 miles north of Excelsior Springs, Missouri around 8:20 p.m.

No injuries or deaths were reported with this storm.

The tornado was reported to have estimated peak winds of 115 mph.

