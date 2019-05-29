× What supplies and where to take them to help Linwood tornado victims

LINWOOD, Kan. — The National Weather Service is continuing to survey the storm damage that took place Tuesday night in Linwood and other parts of Leavenworth County, Kansas.

The Leavenworth County Emergency Management said three people had minor injuries and that the tornado that hit the county was about a mile and a half wide, according to storm spotters.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said K-32 is expected to be closed from 158th Street to 222nd Street until at least Friday due to debris and power lines on the roadway.

For those wanting to help victims of the Linwood tornado can donate supplies to Basehor-Linwood High School. The school district is taking donations of bottled water, trash bags and cleaning supplies.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management and Red Cross have requested only these specific items at this time. Officials said you can deliver these items to the front curb of the high school.

The Bonner Springs School District said they will collect donations at their central office located at 2200 S. 138th Street until 4 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. They will deliver the supplies to Basehor-Linwood High School later in the week.

The Eudora Fire Department said you can also drop off these specific items at their station and they will deliver them to the high school for you.

The Red Cross is also sending support to those affected by the tornadoes on both sides of the state line in the metro area.

Emergency response vehicles have been sent out with food and water to Linwood and Bonner Springs, and to Kearney and Excelsior Springs in Missouri. An additional emergency response vehicle is loaded with clean up supplies for residents and will go to Linwood and Bonner Springs. Damage assessment teams from the Red Cross are also going out to determine the extent of the damage to determine needs for assistance. The Kansas Red Cross has a shelter open at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in building 21 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., in Lawrence, Kansas.

Financial donations best assist the Red Cross in disaster response. Go to www.redcross.org or text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate.