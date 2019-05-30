12-year-old seriously injured after being shot near 59th and Webster in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 12-year-old has been shot Thursday night in KCK, police say.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near 59th Street and Webster Avenue, according to police.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the child has serious injuries and is being taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police are working to compile suspect information.

Officer working a shooting at 59th & Webster. A 12 yo has been shot, injuries are serious. Child is being transported to Children’s Mercy. Please pray for the child and family! 🙏 — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 31, 2019