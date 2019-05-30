12-year-old seriously injured after being shot near 59th and Webster in KCK

Posted 8:16 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20PM, May 30, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 12-year-old has been shot Thursday night in KCK, police say.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near 59th Street and Webster Avenue, according to police.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the child has serious injuries and is being taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police are working to compile suspect information.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

 

