18-year-old who just graduated from Ray-Pec killed in crash

PECULIAR, Mo. — An 18-year-old Peculiar, Missouri boy died in a crash late Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, Joseph C. Bost was driving south on Route C, just north of 233rd Street when he drove off the right side of the road.

Bost hit a ditch and overturned several times. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders took Bost to the hospital where he later died.

Bost had just graduated from Raymore-Peculiar High School.

The high school released the following statement Thursday morning:

“We are saddened to inform you of a death in the Ray-Pec family. Joseph Bost, 18, a member of the 2019 graduating class, passed away overnight following a single vehicle accident on Route C. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to Joseph’s family and friends. Ray-Pec High School teachers shared the news this morning with students. A support team of counselors and personnel will be available to assist and support students and faculty members as they grieve.”