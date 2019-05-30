Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charred tomato & fresh herb hummus from chef Kyle of BlueKC

Yields – 4 cups

Ingredients:

2.5 cups – tomatoes, cut in wedges

1 cups – chickpea, canned, drained

6 each - garlic, cloves

3 Tbsp. - tahini

1/4 cup - tomato paste

To taste - salt & pepper

3 Tbsp. – ¼ cup - water

4 Tbsp. - olive oil

2-3 Tbsp. - red wine vinegar

1 teasp - lemon juice, fresh

Optional Garnishes:

Black olives, sliced

Feta cheese, crumbled

Chives, fresh, sliced

Basil, fresh, sliced

Petite greens

Extra virgin olive oil

Optional items to serve with:

Crudité vegetable sticks, carrots, celery, radish, etc.

Grilled or toasted pita

Pita chips or any other kind of chip

Directions:

In large sauté pan on high heat, add 2 Tbsp. of olive oil, tomatoes and char. About 6-8 minutes. Add garlic the last 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Once vegetables are 50% charred, remove from pan and place entire contents in kitchen blender. In kitchen blender, add chickpeas, tahini, paste, and ½ amount of water. Turn blender on high and remove top while blender is still running. Slowly drizzle in oil and anymore water until puree starts a vortex. Once vortex has started, slowly drizzle in remanding amounts of water, oil, vinegar, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Adjust with more water or oil, and vinegar for good acidity. Might not need all water and/or oil. A medium thick hummus consistency is desired. Season to taste with salt. Hummus is done. Best if stored for couple hours or overnight in refrigerator. When ready to serve, spoon hummus on plate and garnish with desired garnishes. Serve with your choice of: crudité vegetables, grilled or toast pita and/or pita chips or another kind of chip. Garnish Enjoy!

Chef notes:

Recipe is gluten free without pita.

Recipe is dairy free with our feta cheese.

Good source of the antioxidant called lycopene.

