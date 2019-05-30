Charred tomato & fresh herb hummus from chef Kyle of BlueKC
Yields – 4 cups
Ingredients:
2.5 cups – tomatoes, cut in wedges
1 cups – chickpea, canned, drained
6 each - garlic, cloves
3 Tbsp. - tahini
1/4 cup - tomato paste
To taste - salt & pepper
3 Tbsp. – ¼ cup - water
4 Tbsp. - olive oil
2-3 Tbsp. - red wine vinegar
1 teasp - lemon juice, fresh
Optional Garnishes:
Black olives, sliced
Feta cheese, crumbled
Chives, fresh, sliced
Basil, fresh, sliced
Petite greens
Extra virgin olive oil
Optional items to serve with:
Crudité vegetable sticks, carrots, celery, radish, etc.
Grilled or toasted pita
Pita chips or any other kind of chip
Directions:
- In large sauté pan on high heat, add 2 Tbsp. of olive oil, tomatoes and char. About 6-8 minutes. Add garlic the last 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Once vegetables are 50% charred, remove from pan and place entire contents in kitchen blender.
- In kitchen blender, add chickpeas, tahini, paste, and ½ amount of water.
- Turn blender on high and remove top while blender is still running.
- Slowly drizzle in oil and anymore water until puree starts a vortex.
- Once vortex has started, slowly drizzle in remanding amounts of water, oil, vinegar, and lemon juice.
- Season with salt and pepper. Adjust with more water or oil, and vinegar for good acidity. Might not need all water and/or oil. A medium thick hummus consistency is desired.
- Season to taste with salt.
- Hummus is done.
- Best if stored for couple hours or overnight in refrigerator.
- When ready to serve, spoon hummus on plate and garnish with desired garnishes.
- Serve with your choice of: crudité vegetables, grilled or toast pita and/or pita chips or another kind of chip.
- Garnish
- Enjoy!
Chef notes:
- Recipe is gluten free without pita.
- Recipe is dairy free with our feta cheese.
- Good source of the antioxidant called lycopene.
