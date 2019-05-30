× Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his 2019 Farm Tour to Louisburg

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Country singer Luke Bryan is coming to town in October.

Bryan announced Thursday that he will bring his 2019 Farm Tour to MC Farms in Louisburg, Kansas Thursday, Oct. 3 at MC Farms.

Louisburg is approximately a 40-minute drive south of Kansas City.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

Other stops on his Farm Tour include:

Thursday, Sept. 26 Marshall, Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 27 Richland, Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 28 Pleasantville, Ohio

Friday, Oct. 4 Douglass, Kansas

Saturday, Oct. 5 Norman, Oklahoma

The FOX4 Morning Show will be Louisburg the week before on Friday Sept. 27 as part of our Zip Trip summer tour.