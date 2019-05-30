Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his 2019 Farm Tour to Louisburg
LOUISBURG, Kan. — Country singer Luke Bryan is coming to town in October.
Bryan announced Thursday that he will bring his 2019 Farm Tour to MC Farms in Louisburg, Kansas Thursday, Oct. 3 at MC Farms.
Louisburg is approximately a 40-minute drive south of Kansas City.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m.
Other stops on his Farm Tour include:
Thursday, Sept. 26 Marshall, Wisconsin
Friday, Sept. 27 Richland, Michigan
Saturday, Sept. 28 Pleasantville, Ohio
Friday, Oct. 4 Douglass, Kansas
Saturday, Oct. 5 Norman, Oklahoma
